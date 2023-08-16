NWA Owner Billy Corgan Describes Living In 'The Wrestling Bubble'

Does NWA President Billy Corgan ever have to explain his job in the wrestling business?

"Yes, every day," Corgan told Chris Van Vliet on "Insight." The Smashing Pumpkins frontman and tea shop owner says that he has to deal with people in the "real world" which helps give him perspective.

"We call it colloquially 'the wrestling bubble' ... There's a lot of stuff that matters in the 'wrestling bubble' and it is important," Corgan explained. "It is really important, particularly to us in wrestling, but the minute you step out those gates and go into the real world ... You realize how little wrestling matters outside that bubble. And the shame of it is most people, when they come in contact with really good professional wrestling, they enjoy it.

"So something is broken here in the last 20 or 30 years where the common person doesn't really understand or appreciate what makes wrestling so fun for the family and great entertainment. Meanwhile, wrestling sort of has turned its back on the common person, while they go after somebody who spends a lot of money per year on destination events and merchandise. We've seen similar things in Rock n' Roll but wrestling a particular way of doing it."

Corgan thinks this has been a big problem in wrestling, no longer reaching out to common people where they live, instead opting for major cities as event hosts.

NWA is hosting its 75th anniversary weekend on August 26 and 27 in St. Louis, MO. Corgan says he's excited to celebrate the 75 years of the promotion, noting that — despite the ups and downs — NWA has maintained an unbroken championship lineage for three-fourths of a century.