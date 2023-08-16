AEW Dynamite Preview 8/16: Fight For The Fallen Special, Hardy Vs. Jarrett Deathmatch

Tonight's Fight for the Fallen special of "AEW Dynamite" will see Jeff Jarrett and Jeff Hardy participate in the first-ever Texas Chains Saw Massacre Deathmatch. The bout was put together after All Elite Wrestling struck a sponsorship deal with the upcoming "The Texas Chain Saw Massacre" video game. Notably, it will be the first time Jarrett and Hardy have collided since they faced each other in a steel cage match at TNA Final Resolution 2011.

Four other matches are penciled in for this evening's show, with Orange Cassidy defending the AEW International Championship against Blackpool Combat Club's Wheeler Yuta, The Bunny and Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. battling it out for a spot in the AEW Women's World Championship four-way bout at All In, The Gunns taking on The Young Bucks, and Nick Wayne teaming up with Darby Allin against reigning ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona.

Away from in-ring action, reigning AEW World Champion MJF and Adam Cole are set to discuss their upcoming world title match at All In. The unlikely friends will also challenge Aussie Open (Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher) for the ROH Tag Team Championship on the All In pre-show.

Elsewhere, Chris Jericho will let Don Callis know if he wants to officially join forces with him after the Jericho Appreciation Society disbanded last week. And lastly, Kenny Omega will reveal his plans for the All In pay-per-view when he is interviewed by Jim Ross.