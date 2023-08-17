Billy Corgan Discusses The 'Goliath' NWA & Other Promotions Will Face In A New WWE

It was announced in April that WWE and UFC would be merging under the Endeavor umbrella to form a new sports and entertainment company. National Wrestling Alliance owner Billy Corgan has provided his thoughts on what it could mean for the pro wrestling landscape, with Endeavor expecting the deal to be completed by mid-to-late September.

"Now that WWE is being sold to Endeavor, you now have a $21 billion dollar company with UFC over here and WWE over here," Corgan said on the "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" podcast. "So that puts even more pressure on everybody else that's not in that ecosystem. Whether you want to start with Tony [Khan] and work your way down or New Japan [Pro-Wresting] and work your way down, it doesn't matter. Whether it's Scott D'Amore [President of Impact Wrestling], or Billy Corgan, or Tony Khan, we're all faced with this goliath.

"We will see marketing like you've never seen. You can't even imagine what they're going to do. I mean, they're licking their chops. They're about to run the fight game for the next 30 years."

The Smashing Pumpkins singer proposed the idea of staging an event that the "goliath" couldn't compete with, featuring the top wrestlers from every wrestling promotion outside of WWE. According to Corgan, such an event could surpass WrestleMania and failing to put something together would be a disservice to the fans and a missed opportunity on a business level.

