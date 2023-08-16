How NWA Owner Billy Corgan Thinks Indie Wrestling Can Surpass WWE's WrestleMania

NWA owner and Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan clearly has a mind for thinking big. During a recent interview on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Corgan discussed the possibility of independent wrestling promotions banding together to put on a show that could be bigger than WWE WrestleMania. However, there was one caveat with Corgan's argument – the promoter counts AEW as one of those independent promotions.

"I do think that the public would benefit from all the major independent [promotions] — and I include AEW in its own way because you could argue it's an independent company, because it's basically an indie mindset blown up writ large," Corgan said. "If all of those companies banded together, they could create an event that could rival or even surpass WrestleMania. But you get into factions, egos, and that's the end of the discussion."

Corgan said people on the other side of the discussion may think they'd be doing Corgan and the NWA a favor by co-promoting an event, but speaking as someone who's been involved in media at a top level for around 30 years, Corgan said he believes co-promotion could make a given event even bigger. While he didn't directly say it, Corgan seems to imply that there was, at some point, a discussion between himself and somebody at AEW about co-promoting a major wrestling show.

Though NWA won't be a part of AEW's upcoming Wembley Stadium show on August 27, Corgan's promotion does have a big show of its own on the same day. The NWA will present a two-day 75th-anniversary pay-per-view, taking place August 26 and 27 in St. Louis, Missouri. The event is set to include EC3 challenging Tyrus for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship and Kamille defending her NWA World Women's Championship against Natalia Markova. Additionally, Matt Cardona has an open challenge for NWA 75 and the event will feature much more.