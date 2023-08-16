How AEW All In Could Be 'The Ultimate Full Circle Moment' For Dr. Britt Baker

Britt Baker will have the chance to qualify for the AEW Women's World Championship match at AEW All In when she takes on The Bunny during tonight's "AEW Dynamite." Should Baker win, it will be a full-circle moment for her considering she was part of the first All In pay-per-view event in 2018.

Baker tweeted, "All the feels and nerves wrestling to qualify for Wembley tonight. All IN was the first time I walked to the ring announced as a dentist... as 'Dr. Britt Baker DMD.' Winning the title at #AEWAllIn is the ultimate full circle moment. I have to be there."

In another tweet, she stated, "That lab coat entrance jacket [though]... My gear has definitely come a long way, but oh how I thought wearing a lab coat to the ring (fresh outta dental school) was the coolest thing ever in 2018."

All In 2018 saw Tessa Blanchard defeat Baker, Madison Rayne, and Chelsea Green in a four-way bout. The independent event would serve as the precursor to what became AEW, which officially launched in 2019. Since then, Baker has been positioned as one of the faces of AEW's women's division. She went on to hold the AEW Women's World Championship from May 2021 until March 2022.

If Baker qualifies, she will have to go up against Saraya, Toni Storm, and the current AEW Women's World Champion Hikaru Shida at Wembley Stadium in London. As of this writing, it's the only women's match booked for AEW's biggest event in company history.