Mickie James & GAW Crew Joke About The Source Of The Chip On CM Punk's Shoulder

After professional wrestling, WWE Hall of Famer Madusa began crushing cars on the Monster Truck circuit. On the latest "GAW TV," Lisa Marie Varon recounted how Madusa invited her to one of her events — an invitation Madusa has given to many wrestlers.

"Phil came out, too," Madusa said, joking that she calls CM Punk by his real name.

"He loves to be called Phil," SoCal Val said with grim sarcasm in her voice. "He loves that so much."

"He's Philbert Punkerton" chuckled Mickie James, while SoCal Val continued to joke about Punk's amenability. Madusa remarked that she was excited for Punk's appearance at the Cauliflower Alley Club, as she'll get to call him Phil once again. According to Madusa, Punk has confirmed he will attend the annual awards dinner, "but anything can happen with Mr. Phil."

"It's a very unassuming name," James pointed out. "He probably had to fight that name his whole life. No wonder he's got such a chip on his shoulder!" The women then went on to riff about what kind of potato chip Punk has on his shoulder — with Madusa saying Punk has a Pringle, while SoCal Val believes there's a Salt & Vinegar chip on the "Real" AEW World Champion's shoulder.

Punk is set to receive the Iron Mike Mazurki Award at the 2023 Cauliflower Alley Club Weekend which will take place from August 28 to 30 in Las Vegas. Mickie James will also be in attendance that weekend, receiving the 2023 Women's Wrestling Award.