Report: AEW Wrestlers Upset With Tony Khan Over All In Planning
AEW All In will emanate from Wembley Stadium in London, England on August 27. However, while the show is only 11 days away, the match card is looking pretty light and this has reportedly left some people in the locker room feeling frustrated with Tony Khan.
According to SEScoops, Khan's leadership skills have been called into question over the build to All In. Furthermore, his handling of the locker room, especially in the wake of the recent CM Punk-related backstage controversies, has also led to some frustration among his employees.
"A lot ..... are upset about Wembley," one source told SEScoops. "Maybe if it were just Wembley, it would be different. But with everything that's happened over the last year, it's becoming the one major issue. People want to know if they're going to London, what the card is going to be ... it's a show everyone wants to be on. It's like our WrestleMania 3, or maybe our WrestleMania 1, but there isn't any urgency. People are scared we aren't going to live up to this moment."
At the time of this writing, MJF vs. Adam Cole, Samoa Joe vs. CM Punk, FTR vs. The Young Bucks, Better Than You, Bay Bay vs. Aussie Open, Darby Allin and Sting vs. Mogul Embassy, and a Fatal Four-Way match for the AEW Women's World Championship have either been confirmed for All In or will be soon. The All In card is finally starting to take shape, but it seems that some AEW employees wish that Khan figured it all out sooner.
That said, Khan still has some fans in the locker room. In fact, some AEW employees are reportedly giving the boss the benefit of the doubt.
Injuries may have forced Tony Khan to play All In by ear
While some members of the AEW locker room are supposedly frustrated with Tony Khan's All In planning, external factors may have informed his decision to wait until the last minute. According to one employee who spoke to SEScoops, the AEW President has always been open about the fact this pay-per-view will take time to build. This is because the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door events have proved that injuries can derail plans for big shows.
"He said (in the presser just after) Forbidden Door that (Wembley) would be a card that would take time to build. He said this was going to be the case, so I'm not sure why everyone is disgruntled about it. I get the fans, but Bryan Danielson would have likely been in the main event or in the top of the card somewhere, then he breaks his arm the same night Tony said this, so it was already a factor before anyone knew how bad he was hurt. That caused a huge change in plans. Tony even said, injuries are going to make this like the first Forbidden Door show when things developed and were scheduled late, and that's been the case."
As the source mentioned, Danielson got injured in his match with Kazuchika Okada at this year's Forbidden Door show. At the time, Danielson was reportedly set for a massive match at All In, and the setback forced Khan and co. to change course. As such, it's understandable why AEW's head honcho has taken his time to confirm bouts.