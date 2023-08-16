Report: AEW Wrestlers Upset With Tony Khan Over All In Planning

AEW All In will emanate from Wembley Stadium in London, England on August 27. However, while the show is only 11 days away, the match card is looking pretty light and this has reportedly left some people in the locker room feeling frustrated with Tony Khan.

According to SEScoops, Khan's leadership skills have been called into question over the build to All In. Furthermore, his handling of the locker room, especially in the wake of the recent CM Punk-related backstage controversies, has also led to some frustration among his employees.

"A lot ..... are upset about Wembley," one source told SEScoops. "Maybe if it were just Wembley, it would be different. But with everything that's happened over the last year, it's becoming the one major issue. People want to know if they're going to London, what the card is going to be ... it's a show everyone wants to be on. It's like our WrestleMania 3, or maybe our WrestleMania 1, but there isn't any urgency. People are scared we aren't going to live up to this moment."

At the time of this writing, MJF vs. Adam Cole, Samoa Joe vs. CM Punk, FTR vs. The Young Bucks, Better Than You, Bay Bay vs. Aussie Open, Darby Allin and Sting vs. Mogul Embassy, and a Fatal Four-Way match for the AEW Women's World Championship have either been confirmed for All In or will be soon. The All In card is finally starting to take shape, but it seems that some AEW employees wish that Khan figured it all out sooner.

That said, Khan still has some fans in the locker room. In fact, some AEW employees are reportedly giving the boss the benefit of the doubt.