Tony Khan Lists Working With Wrestling Legend Among AEW's Greatest Accomplishments

AEW is in Nashville for the first night of 2023's Fight for the Fallen, after Tony Khan announced the annual fundraising event would take place to benefit the Maui Food Bank and aid victims of the Hawaiian wildfires. Khan is once again excited to showcase the talents of the AEW locker room, and took the time on "The Chase McCabe Show" to gush about one AEW legend in particular.

"I also think, when you talk about some of the biggest names in pro wrestling, for me it starts and ends with Sting," Khan explained. "He's one of the all-time legends, he's one of my all-time favorites. Sting is still a huge part of AEW and one of the things we accomplished was bringing Sting out of retirement and still wrestling to this day. He's undefeated in AEW and he's on the best run of his career, right now, here in AEW."

Sting returned to wrestling in December 2020, after initially retiring due to a neck injury suffered against Seth Rollins in 2015. As mentioned by Khan, Sting has maintained an undefeated streak alongside protege Darby Allin. Sting and Allin are set to team together during All In at Wembley Stadium, wrestling Swerve Strickland and AR Fox in a Tag Team Coffin Match at the historic event. Sting has apparently been taking advantage of his new lease on life, taking death-defying risks in many of his matches alongside Allin, with Allin recently clearing the air and admitting that he takes no responsibility for Sting's new attitude, saying the WWE Hall of Famer is simply game to entertain the fans at any cost.