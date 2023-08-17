Orange Cassidy Notches 29th Consecutive AEW International Title Defense On Dynamite

During Wednesday night's special episode of "AEW Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen," Orange Cassidy successfully defended his AEW International Championship against Blackpool Combat Club member Wheeler Yuta. The hard-fought win marks Cassidy's 29th consecutive successful title defense. Cassidy has held the AEW International title since defeating PAC on the October 12, 2022, episode of "Dynamite."

After the match, the other healthy Blackpool Combat Club members — Claudio Castagnoli and Jon Moxley — attacked Cassidy, who was aided by The Best Friends, then the Lucha Brothers, and finally a returning Eddie Kingston.

It's worth noting that Wednesday's match isn't the first time that Cassidy had defended his title against Yuta, his former protege. He also defeated Yuta earlier this year, on the February 22 episode of "Dynamite." Before tonight's match, Cassidy's last title defense was this past Friday on "AEW Rampage" against Johnny TV (former WWE star John Morrison).