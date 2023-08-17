Chris Jericho Says He Almost Had A Cinematic Match With Mike Tyson In AEW

Mike Tyson might have admitted he preferred working for WWE over AEW, but he has still made a number of appearances over the years for Tony Khan's company — including being ringside for the inaugural TNT Title match. However, fans were almost treated to something involving the legendary boxer and Chris Jericho.

"Mike Tyson and I almost had a cinematic match; we were this close to doing one," Jericho revealed to "The AEW-some Pod." "It was going to be Tyson vs. Jericho in a New York Street Fight, but we just couldn't make it happen. We really were deep into the negotiations, too."

Jericho and Tyson did cross paths on several occasions during his pop-ins with AEW, and the two men had a history once upon a time in WWE as well. But, according to Jericho, it would have taken millions of dollars to make such a bout happen.

"We were going to do it in New York, like an alley fight basically," he said. "Think 'They Live' — but with Tyson and Jericho, that's kind of what I had in mind."

Despite the two men having on-screen tension at times, they did ultimately bury the hatchet and shake hands after Tyson helped the Inner Circle during their feud against The Pinnacle.

