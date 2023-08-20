Tony Khan Explains How His Connection To London Makes AEW All In Special To Him

While AEW All In provides an opportunity for several wrestlers to perform — for the first time — in front of an enormous crowd, the event is just as special to AEW President Tony Khan, who has spent a better part of the last decade living in London, working as General Manager and Sporting Director of Fulham Football Club. As such, for Khan to hold an event of All In's magnitude in London "means a lot" to him.

"I have a great appreciation for wrestling history all over the world," Khan told "The Chase McCabe Show." "England, in particular, has a great history of pro wrestling. It's very interesting — right when we launched AEW, I made sure to get us hooked up on the best TV partner in the UK, and that's ITV." Khan admitted that ITV being a free-to-air channel similar to network stations in the United States augmented AEW's growth across the pond, especially since the promotion added a third weekly show — "AEW Collision" — to its weekly programming recently.

"It's amazing how much coverage we get now in England," Khan said. "We've become a very mainstream show in England, thanks to ITV and the great support of wrestling fans in England, but one thing we had never done was a live show in the U.K. — so this show at Wembley Stadium is our debut and it's going so incredibly well. Ticket sales are at a historic pace, so it's going to be one of the biggest events in the history of wrestling." Khan proceeded to praise his "wonderful staff" behind-the-scenes in AEW that had made his dream a reality. All In emanates from Wembley Stadium on Sunday, August 27. As of this writing, eight matches are confirmed for the event, three of which were announced on this week's "AEW Dynamite."