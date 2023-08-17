Shelton Benjamin Reacts To Praise From Shawn Michaels, WWE Hall Of Fame Push

At the end of 2022, WWE helped Shelton Benjamin celebrate 20 years of being in the industry. During a video package that was put together, Shawn Michaels stated that Benjamin had a spot in the WWE Hall of Fame waiting for him whenever he decides to hang it up. Benjamin was able to respond to that praise during a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet on "Insight."

"Yeah, that coming from Shawn Michaels was a huge compliment to me," Benjamin said. "Even when he said it, I was like, 'Oh.' You don't really think about that stuff when you get in the business. I was just thinking, 'Get into wrestling and have fun.' Because I grew up watching wrestling. So to be even being in that conversation of being a Hall of Famer, for me, is — yeah, I can't own it yet because when I first got into it, I thought I'd be done by now. So, again, to be in that conversation, I'm honored."

Benjamin shared that he did not know Michaels would say that ahead of time, let alone that WWE was putting together the video package for his 20th anniversary. However, the two did sit down to reminisce about their acclaimed 2005 "WWE Raw" match earlier this year on "The Bump." Benjamin stated that he didn't know how fans were going to react to their match or that they would have such great chemistry together.

The 48-year-old has been featured in several tag teams throughout his WWE tenure. As of late, he's reunited with Cedric Alexander on "Raw," however, the two have only had a handful of televised matches this year.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Insight" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.