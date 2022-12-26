WWE Superstars Celebrate Shelton Benjamin's 20-Year Career

WWE fans and superstars alike have celebrated a small handful of notable 20-year anniversaries in 2022 — from the likes of Rey Mysterio and "The Viper" Randy Orton, to of course, John Cena. But just before this year ends, there's one more superstar to add to that list: "The Gold Standard" himself, Shelton Benjamin. Today, December 26, marks 20 years to the day that Benjamin stepped foot on "WWE SmackDown" to align himself with Charlie Haas under the tutelage of Kurt Angle. Just one month later, he and Haas were WWE Tag Team Champions.

Naturally, plenty of current superstars and legends of the company took some time to praise Benjamin for reaching this impressive milestone. WWE took to Twitter this morning to showcase the highlights, which included "WWE Raw" superstar and "frenemy" Mia Yim labeling him "Iconic," as well as Hall of Famers Shawn Michaels, Molly Holly, and Kurt Angle marveling at his staying power. "20 years, that's almost impossible!" exclaimed a proud Angle. Meanwhile, backstage producer Shawn Daivari used the word "timeless" to describe Benjamin's career.

While he may not have the resume of Mysterio, Orton, or Cena, Benjamin's staying power is a testament to his durability and the leadership presence he provides in the locker room. Cedric Alexander and Kofi Kingston praised Benjamin for his athleticism and the path he paved for them, while Tamina proclaimed "he knows wrestling inside and out." Often underutilized in the minds of many, there's no denying the love his fellow superstars — past and present — have for the former two-time All-American. And if you think he's hanging those boots up anytime soon, think again, as Benjamin took to Twitter to share his gratitude and declare "Even After 20 year, 'Ain't no stoppin me NOW'!!"