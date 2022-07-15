Rey Mysterio is the latest WWE superstar to hit their 20-year anniversary with the company and a celebration is now planned for the “Monday Night Raw” on July 25 from Madison Square Garden in New York City.

MSG’s official Twitter account released a video featuring the master of the 619 hyping the celebration and asking fans to come to celebrate his 20-year career. Mysterio also revealed that he and his son Dominik will face The Judgment Day, the entity the father and son duo has been feuding with for several weeks now.

Don’t miss @reymysterio as he celebrates his 20th Anniversary as part of @WWE Monday Night Raw on Jul 25 live from The Garden! #WWERaw 🎟: https://t.co/HBEuusj5pM pic.twitter.com/4i4oD9IGef — MSG (@TheGarden) July 15, 2022

Mysterio joins top stars John Cena and Randy Orton in being recognized by the WWE for their 20-year careers with the company. WWE spent the entire month of June celebrating Cena, and the Cenation leader appeared on the June 27 episode of “Raw”. He was shown throughout the show interacting with talent backstage and cutting a promo thanking the fans for, “making me who I am.”

In regards to Orton’s 20-year anniversary, The Viper had his own week dedicated to his career, culminating in a celebration on “Raw” where the show ended with an RKO symphony in the main event. Orton and his RK-Bro partner Riddle teamed with Cody Rhodes and Ezekiel to defeat Kevin Owens, The Usos, and Seth Rollins with each member of The Viper’s team assisting Orton in landing RKOs for the win.

With WWE set to celebrate Mysterio’s 20-year anniversary, could the fans be treated to a 619 symphony where he and his son Dominik defeat The Jugdment Day? Or, could we see Mysterio’s son finally turn on his father just a week before SummerSlam and side with Finn Balor’s faction? Neither Mysterio is currently scheduled to wrestle on the July 30 card and with Dominik’s first-ever match coming at the same event two years ago, it could be the perfect place for a father vs. son matchup.

