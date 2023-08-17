Jim Ross Offers Insight Into How AEW Dynamite Segment With Kenny Omega Came Together

On the latest "AEW Dynamite," WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross sat down with Kenny Omega for an interview at Daily's Place, which led to an attack on the former AEW World Champion by Bullet Club Gold and Konsuke Takeshita. On "Grilling JR," the broadcaster said that he appreciated the change of pace, despite the violent end.

"I love doing these sitdown interviews," Ross explained. "They're just so refreshing, something different. We don't have a script. We had an outline of things we wanted to address, so that was really cool. But then of course the obligatory bad guys made their presence felt on the stage at Daily's and all hell broke loose." Ross believes that while fans of Omega might wince at the footage, as Omega was beaten viciously, he says he was pleased to be part of the segment. "It was a real good piece of business," Ross declared.

The attack on Omega sent him to a hospital, outside of which Hangman Page challenged Jay White, Juice Robinson and Takeshita to a trios match at All In on August 27 in Wembley Stadium. Omega and Takeshita have been at odds ever since Omega's former mentor Don Callis betrayed "The Cleaner" and joined forces with Takeshita. Takeshita recently aligned with Blackpool Combat Club to take on The Elite in a Blood & Guts match, and now Takeshita is aligned with Bullet Club Gold for the same purpose, eliminating Omega.