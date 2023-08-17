Kenny Omega, Hangman Adam Page, Kota Ibushi Set To Team Up At AEW All In

"Hangman" Adam Page, Kenny Omega, and Kota Ibushi will be squaring off with Konosuke Takeshita and members of Bullet Club Gold at All In London.

Jim Ross' sit-down interview with Omega was shown during Wednesday's edition of "Dynamite." Omega was reflecting on his history with Don Callis when he was interrupted and taunted by the man himself.

Callis quickly revealed that didn't come alone, as Bullet Club Gold's Jay White and Juice Robinson blindsided Omega. Ross watched on with a horrified look in his eyes as White cracked a steel pipe across Omega's spine and sent him crashing into the nearby garage door. Takeshita then joined in and hit Omega with a plank of wood as Callis continued to berate his former friend.

Later, comments from "Hangman" Adam Page aired on "Dynamite." He was shown waiting outside of the hospital where Omega was being checked on. Page informed Callis and his Family that Omega had some backup in himself and Ibushi. He challenged Takeshita, White, and Robinson to a trios match at the All In pay-per-view, telling them that the beatdown they started will be finished in London.

Although Omega and Callis have known each other through connections in their hometown of Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, the recent issues between the pair didn't arise until Callis turned on Omega in May and more recently recruited Takeshita to his side.