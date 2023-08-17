Impact's Deonna Purrazzo Addresses Idea Of Future Cameo In WWE

Following the disappointment of her WWE release, former Impact Knockouts World Champion Deonna Purrazzo went to work rebuilding her value. "The Virtuosa" has since found plenty of success for herself since parting ways with WWE in April of 2020. But could a return be in the works down the road, even in some sort of a cameo appearance?

On the latest episode of "Desert Island Graps," Purrazzo seemed torn between remembering what was once her dream job and the reality of a less-than-ideal experience during her previous time in WWE.

"I don't want to say no and I want to say yes," Purrazzo explained. "It's kind of the circumstance of it. I think I'm in a place where I've done a lot of partial rehabilitation to my career in the last three years. I've been able to turn the tide of what people say about me and the conversations I'm in and cement my place in history."

With three Knockouts Championships to go with a AAA Reina de Reinas Championship and a reign as Ring of Honor Women's World Championship, Purrazzo is right to be confident about her standing in the wrestling world. And while seeing her good friend Chelsea Green excel since her return to WWE, Purrazzo still recalls the bad taste in her mouth from her first run in the company.

"Unfortunately, my first time in 'NXT' and WWE did a lot of damage," she said, still recognizing the opportunity that would lie ahead if the right situation presented itself. "It's more being cautious about maybe the situation I would be put in. I don't want to take it off the table because it is WWE."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Desert Island Graps" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.