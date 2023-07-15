Deonna Purrazzo Comments On Former Partner Chelsea Green Returning To WWE

Though they may be in different companies now, Deonna Purrazzo and Chelsea Green remain nothing but supportive of one another. Last year, Purrazzo and Green — collectively known as VXT — soared to the top of Impact Wrestling's Knockouts tag team division. Fast forward to the present, Purrazzo is a three-time Knockouts World Champion while Green has returned to the WWE landscape.

During a recent appearance on "Busted Open Radio," Purrazzo shared her thoughts on seeing her former tag team partner back in WWE. "When Chelsea got released [from WWE], it was really hard for her because WWE was the job she wanted from the day she got into wrestling and she kind of did what she had to do to work her way back and look at her now. I've said it time and time again, there's no one I want more success for than Chelsea Green. If it can't be me, I want it to be her," Purrazzo said.

"To see her week after week be her real self — the theatrics on her face and the silly comments she makes about the 'three strikes, you're out, basketball,' that's Chelsea. That's exactly who she wanted to be, and I'm so glad that her path took her back to WWE and gave her that character."

Since returning to WWE in the 2023 women's Royal Rumble match, Green has aligned herself with Sonya Deville to become a notable contender in WWE's women's tag team division. After winning a Tag Team Turmoil match, Green and Deville will soon challenge Liv Morgan and Raquel Gonzalez for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships on the July 17 episode of "WWE Raw."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.