NJPW's Hiromu Takahashi Wants To Defend IWGP JH Title Against Darby Allin In AEW

New Japan Pro-Wrestling star Hiromu Takahashi recently did an interview with Sports Illustrated's FanNation. During the interview, the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion revealed he wants to defend his title against former AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin.

"A dream of mine is to have a match on live prime time TV," Takahashi said. "I'd be stoked to wrestle in AEW any time and defend the IWGP junior heavyweight title there. Last year, I was supposed to team up with Darby Allin and Sting. So I want to team up with Sting rather than wrestle him. Wrestling someone? That would be Darby."

Takahashi is in his fifth reign as the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion. He won the title in January at Wrestle Kingdom 17, where he defeated then-champion Taiji Ishimori, El Desperado, and Master Wato in a four-way title match. Allin is currently in a feud with Swerve Strickland and the Mogual Embassy and mentoring Nick Wayne.

Takahashi also spoke about feeling "gutted" about missing the inaugural Forbidden Door pay-per-view on June 26, 2022, due to a fever. The match was originally going to be Takahashi, Allin, Sting, and Shingo Takagi versus The Young Bucks, Kyle O'Reilly, and Hikuleo. It ended up being changed to a trios match, due to Takahashi's illness and O'Reilly being injured. In the end, Sting, Takagi, and Allin teamed together to defeat The Young Bucks and El Phanstasmo.

Takahashi was able to make it to the second Forbidden Door, which was held this past June. He, Takagi, and BUSHI defeated United Empire members, Jeff Cobb, Kyle Fletcher, and TJP.