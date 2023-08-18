Backstage News On CM Punk Reportedly Having Something To Say To The Elite In AEW

As it stands, CM Punk and The Elite don't appear to be any closer to making amends following the fallout from the AEW All Out 2022 media scrum. However, it's been reported that Punk wants to sit down with Kenny Omega, Adam Page, and The Young Bucks to clear the air, but the Elite might not be the ones who've prevented that meeting from happening.

According to the latest edition of the "Wrestling Observer Newsletter," Punk has shown an interest in having talks with the aforementioned AEW stars. That said, his attempts to do so have reportedly been blocked by management out of fear of potential legal actions. Furthermore, Punk's separation from certain wrestlers is simply a matter of management trying to keep the peace backstage.

Recently, CM Punk and Ryan Nemeth had a reported backstage disagreement which led to the latter being sent home from an "AEW Collision" taping. It's believed that Punk took issue with Nemeth calling him soft on social media in response to Punk's comeback promo on the debut episode of "Collision," which included some subliminal disses toward the Elite. Christopher Daniels, Matt Hardy, and other AEW stars with ties to the Elite are reportedly being kept away from Punk as well.

The report also notes that there are no issues between FTR — who are known friends of Punk — and the Elite. Any disagreements they had in the past were hashed out a while back, and both FTR and the Young Bucks agreed to their upcoming match at AEW All at Wembley Stadium without any fuss. However, it remains to be seen if time heals the wounds between Punk and the Elite.