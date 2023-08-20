Sami Zayn Reflects On Losing To Roman Reigns In Montreal, Main-Eventing WrestleMania

Moments after losing to Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber, Sami Zayn was overcome with a bittersweet feeling at the post-show media scrum, admitting that he was both proud and upset at the outcome of the match.

While Zayn did realize his lifelong dream of main-eventing in his hometown of Montreal, he was equally upset that he came up short against "The Tribal Chief" in front of over 17,000 disappointed fans. Talking with "Out of Character," Zayn elaborated on the emotions he felt that fateful February night.

"If you want the truth, it was a little hard," Zayn began. "I don't think I'm being controversial in saying this, but I'm not the chosen guy — obviously. I've been handed a lot of opportunities, and I've delivered on a lot of those opportunities throughout my time with the company, and I'm grateful for all of it. But, I don't think anyone would say, 'Oh clearly, he was being positioned to be the top guy or be the most popular guy on the show.' Obviously, that's not the case, and that's fine." Zayn admitted that despite conceding his hierarchical status within the company, he was still banking on his ability "to get there" and be the one to end Reigns' historic title reign, especially due to the groundswell of support from the WWE Universe.