Q&A: AEW Champ Hikaru Shida Talks Title Wins, Kenny Omega, Marvel Dreams - Exclusive

All In, it's coming up. You're going in as the world champion, and it's not just any event, it's the world famous Wembley Stadium in front of 80,000 people or so, give or take a couple. Have you realized yet just how big this moment is? Has it hit you? This is going to be historic.

It's crazy. It's crazy. Especially it goes so fast in this couple months. So actually, when Wembley announced, I was like, "Oh, I hope I could go." But I really didn't imagine I'm champion. But, yeah, of course this is the biggest show in my life, and it's going to be the moment I can't forget in my life. And I feel I'm so ready for the big moment.

I believe it's becoming, it's on track to be, the biggest show of all time. And I think it's just so poetic for you, who, you were the champion when there was no fans, and you really, in a lot of ways, in my opinion, were one of the people that really held up AEW and pro wrestling a lot during that time when there weren't fans, and it must've been so hard. And so it's got to feel good to know that you're going to get to walk out on that stage with 80,000 screaming fans. Again, possibly the biggest thing ever. Is there a little bit of comparison for you, comparing that first run to this run as champion?

Yeah, the first run, to be honest, it was felt like scared because I couldn't hear nothing from fans, and of course I watched social media, but I couldn't hear actual fans' voice, and I didn't know how people think about me as champion and how people think about my reign. But about "Dynamite 200," actually I heard the fans' voice and it was super loud, more than I expected. So finally, I think my whole wrestling career is for the moment. And I realized my second reign, in this reign, most important thing is the fans. So I'm so happy I can stand as champion in front of 80,000 fans. It's kind of crazy, but I'm so happy.

You talk about the fans and how important they are and hearing them again. What was it like the first time you heard them chant, "Holy Shida?"

Yeah, I remember that. I remember that. To be honest, I couldn't catch that the first time. And I believe that match, the partner was Statlander, and she told me, "You hear that? They say, 'Holy Shida'. That's so amazing," she told me. And, "What? They say that?" But, yeah, I love that.