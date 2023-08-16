Hikaru Shida On Who She Thinks Is Her Biggest Threat At AEW All In — Exclusive

Time is running short before AEW puts on the biggest show in its history in London, and while the card continues to take shape, fans know that Hikaru Shida will be defending her AEW Women's World Championship in a Fatal Four-way. It's an opportunity she feels ready for, but one that will prove to be a major test of her second run as champion. During an exclusive conversation with Wrestling Inc., Shida revealed which of her upcoming opponents she believes will be the biggest threat at Wembley Stadium.

"I think it's Saraya, because it's her hometown, and actually I never wrestled against her in the ring. So the All In is the first time," Shida said. "So of course I watched her wrestle but I worry about that. I know Toni Storm, I know Britt Baker well, but I don't know Saraya. So that's the opponent I worry, yeah."

Wembley Stadium will mark the first time Saraya has wrestled in the U.K. since returning from the neck injury many thought would keep her retired. And it'll also open the door for her first opportunity to carry championship gold since debuting in AEW — with a special significance paid to the chance of it happening in front of a hometown crowd.

Baker has yet to officially cement her place in the All In title match. She will compete in a qualifier on "AEW Dynamite" tonight against The Bunny for the final spot. But due to the dentist's status as an AEW original, Shida is hoping that the former AEW Women's World Champion books her ticket to London and gets to be part of the show.

