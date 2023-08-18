Edge Gets A Look At Custom WWE Intercontinental Titles Celebrating 25th Anniversary

Edge will celebrate his 25th anniversary with WWE on the August 18th edition of "SmackDown", with a first-time ever bout against Sheamus scheduled for the show in his home town of Toronto, Canada. The company has been pushing the celebration on social media throughout the week, sharing highlights and behind-the-scenes photos from the WWE Hall of Famer's iconic in-ring career. To commemorate his tenure with the sports entertainment juggernaut, WWE produced custom blue Intercontinental title belts, which greeted Edge as he arrived at the Scotiabank Arena — the same venue where he first claimed the prestigious championship barely a year into his career, defeating current AEW star Jeff Jarrett at a WWE house show in 1999. Edge would ultimately hold Intercontinental gold five times en route to a historic career that would see him win King of the Ring, the first-ever Money in the Bank ladder match, the Royal Rumble, and 11 world championships.

Edge was forced into an early retirement back in 2011, relinquishing his WWE World Heavyweight Title, before making a shocking return at the 2020 Royal Rumble. The 49-year-old will wrestle the final match of his current WWE contract against "The Celtic Warrior," and has admitted that his future with the company is unclear, leading to rumours of a potential reunion with Christian in AEW — or a second retirement from professional wrestling.