Kevin Owens Internally Listed To Return From Injury In WWE SmackDown Dark Match

Kevin Owens is reportedly set to return from injury in a dark match after "WWE SmackDown" Friday night. According to Fightful Select, the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions (Owens and Sami Zayn) are listed internally to reunite in the ring against Imperium following the main event of Sheamus vs. Edge.

Owens has been out of action with a legitimate injury since July, when he was written out off TV after being attacked by The Judgment Day during Zayn's match against Dominik Mysterio for the "NXT" North American Championship on "WWE Raw." Dave Meltzer previously reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that Owens had been working with a fractured rib "for a while" and needed rest, and it was not known when he would return to the ring.

"It was just one of those things where they were waiting for a time to finish up with everything he'd finish up," Meltzer reported.

Owens' last match prior to the break was on the July 17 episode of "Raw" when he and Zayn retained the championships against Mysterio and Damian Priest. He and Zayn won the tag team titles in the main event of Night One of WrestleMania against The Usos.