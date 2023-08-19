Aussie Open Retain ROH Tag Team Titles On AEW Rampage, Receive Challenge From Hardys

Aussie Open have continued to build momentum ahead of their massive bout on the AEW All In pre-show, successfully defending their ROH World Tag Team titles against Ethan Page and Isaiah Kassidy on Friday night's episode of "AEW Rampage" in Nashville, Tennessee. The duo of Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis have been at their dominant best since the latter's return from a knee injury, capturing the belts and beginning to cement themselves as prominent fixtures on AEW programming, ultimately putting them in line for a clash with MJF and Adam Cole in front of over 80,000 fans at Wembley Stadium.

After hitting their Coriolis finisher at the conclusion of an entertaining victory over Page and Kassidy, the Australian standouts ran down their opponents for All In's pre-show. Later in the broadcast, a pre-taped segment from former ROH World Tag Team Champions Matt and Jeff Hardy set Fletcher and Davis up for one final challenge before the trip to London, as they will face the Hardys on the August 23rd edition of "AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest" in Atlanta, Georgia.

Aussie Open have now won five straight tag team matches since their title victory at ROH Death Before Dishonor and will be hoping to add another scalp against the iconic Hardy brothers next Wednesday night. After that, they will have Cole and the AEW World Champion to deal with.