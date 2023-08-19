AEW Collision Preview 8/19: FTR Segment, TNT Title Match, More

This week's "AEW Collision" will emanate from the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. The episode will feature a title match and an appearance from the AEW World Tag Team Champions, as well as plenty of in-ring action.

With AEW All Out only a couple of weeks away, Darby Allin will challenge Christian on tonight's show. The former will face Luchasaurus for the TNT Championship at the upcoming pay-per-view, but he'll have to get through his mentor first. Furthermore, Christian is under the illusion that he's the TNT Champion, so a victory over the veteran would give Allin some serious bragging rights.

Elsewhere, Willow Nightingale is scheduled to face Diamante in singles action. Both women have been at odds lately as Diamante and Mercedes Martinez have targeted Nightingale's friend, and AEW TBS Champion, Kris Statlander lately. Diamante and Martinez defeated the babyfaces in tag team competition last week, but will the former continue her side's momentum tonight?

Of course, this weekend's AEW discourse has been dominated by Cash Wheeler's arrest on Friday. Both he and Dax Harwood are booked for a segment on tonight's show, which should clear up any speculation about their Wembley plans following Wheeler's legal dilemma. FTR's All In match against the Young Bucks was promoted on last night's "AEW Rampage" too, suggesting that their Wembley plans haven't been affected.

Finally, Jay White will take on Dalton Castle, Miro will be in the house to address Powerhouse Hobbs and QTV, and we'll hear from Ricky Starks. Plus, we might get some more information about the plans for CM Punk and Samoa Joe after the latter attacked the "Second City Saint" during the main event of the August 12 edition of "Collision."