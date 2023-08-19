Rob Van Dam Would Return To WWE Again To Wrestle One Specific Opponent

Add Rob Van Dam to the list of people enamored by Logan Paul's athleticism and meteoric rise in pro wrestling. Fresh off his match against Jack Perry on "AEW Dynamite," where he proved that his 52-year-old body could still be pushed to the limit, RVD was asked if he had a specific opponent he'd like to wrestle in a potential WWE in-ring return. The WWE Hall of Famer initially joked that he'd like to be in "the main event at WrestleMania that pays the most," staying true to his businessman-first philosophy. However, he would follow it up with a more direct answer.

"How about Logan Paul?" RVD asked Denise Salcedo, who responded with a "That would be so crazy" remark that RVD seemed to agree with — judging by his big smile. While RVD did not elaborate on his reasons for wanting to wrestle him, it stands to reason that his in-ring style would mesh well with that of Logan, who, too, has a penchant for high-risk maneuvers and for creating "Holy s***" moments.

This is not the first instance of RVD showing adulation for his younger peer. When Paul sent The Miz crashing through a table with a Five Star Frog Splash at last year's SummerSlam, RVD responded with a horns emoji as a sign of respect toward the YouTuber-turned-wrestler.

While RVD making a final stop in WWE can't be ruled out, "The Whole F'N Show" recently hinted at returning to AEW for another match while discussing his maiden AEW experience on his podcast.