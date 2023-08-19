Freddie Prinze Jr. Calls Rising Star The Best Heel In AEW

During a recent episode of "Wrestling With Freddie," former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. shared his appreciation for AEW's Ricky Starks following his recent performances on "AEW Collision."

"He calls himself 'Absolute Ricky Starks,' but I'm calling him 'God d*** Starks,' baby," Prinze Jr. said. "He walked out and had a purse/backpack on. Just that alone was heat and he was strutting with it. The son of a b**** is wearing the belt that he whipped the a** of Ricky 'The Dragon' Steamboat with... I will say this, this is the first week that he got some boos. It took whooping a 70-year-old man's a**."

Prinze Jr. continued, "Heel Ricky did a great job again. I think he's the top heel on all of AEW right now. Granted, he's gotten to be with CM Punk, he's getting 'A' storylines, and he's opening the show nearly every week, but I feel like he's earned it at this point. Every time they've given him a little, he's made a lot."

"What was the Taz saying back in the day — 'If you can turn chicken s*** into chicken salad.' If you can do that, then you have a skill, and he did," he added. "So now they're serving him up with better ingredients and look at the dishes he's serving up. Every week he's doing something real, real good. Some have been better than others, but he hasn't had a bad episode of 'AEW Collision' yet."

Starks turned heel in July when he cheated to beat CM Punk in the finals of the Owen Hart Foundation tournament. On August 5, Starks challenged for Punk's "Real" AEW World Championship but ultimately came up short with Steamboat as the special guest enforcer.

