ROH Tag Team Champions Aussie Open To Defend Titles Against The Hardys On AEW Dynamite

Following last night's successful ROH World Tag Team Title defense against Ethan Page and Isiah Kassidy on "AEW Rampage," The Hardys challenged the reigning title holders, Aussie Open, to a championship match. Tonight on "AEW Collision" the match was made official. The Tag Team Title bout will take place on the August 23 edition of "AEW Dynamite" from Duluth, Georgia.

The match takes place only four days before Aussie Open are scheduled to defend their championships against the team of AEW World Champion, MJF, and Adam Cole in Wembley Stadium during the "Zero Hour" show that takes place just prior to AEW All In where the tag title challengers will face off in the main event for the AEW World Championship. Aussie Open have been the champions since capturing the titles for the first time in a four-way match at the ROH Death Before Dishonor event on July 21. During that time, they have successfully defended their championships three times and also scored a non-title victory.

The Hardys are one of the most successful tag teams in pro wrestling history having captured the WWF World Tag Team Titles six times, as well as the "Raw" and "SmackDown" Tag Titles each one time. They've also held the WCW, TNA, and Impact World Tag Teams Championships, among many other titles for various promotions. If the Hardy are able to secure a victory on "AEW Dynamite," they will become ROH World Tag Team Champions for the second time. Their first title reign began in March 2017 and lasted less than a month.