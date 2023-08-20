Miro Versus Powerhouse Hobbs Announced For AEW All Out 2023

Powerhouse Hobbs has gotten his wish and will now face Miro at AEW All Out on September 3 — only a week after AEW is at Wembley Stadium in London, England for All In.

During this Saturday's episode of "AEW Collision," Miro accepted Hobbs' challenge after Hobbs' match against Kevin Ku. Miro was blunt during his promo against the former TNT Champion, stating at one point that he would "pi** on his cold dead body" and he could call him his "god." Both men have yet to cross paths in the ring.

It was on the August 12 episode of "Collision," when Hobbs called out "The Redeemer" because he was on the next chapter of "Book of Hobbs" — the "Redemption" chapter, to be exact. Miro did end up coming to the ring, but he was attacked by some of Hobbs' "former" associates — Nick Comorto and Aaron Solo. While Miro was busy with them, Hobbs laid him on the ring and put the "Book of Hobbs" on his chest.

While Hobbs wrestled on this week's episode, Miro was last in the ring on the July 22 episode of "Collision," where he defeated Comoroto in less than two minutes. He also wrestled on the debut episode of "Collision" as well as the June 29 episode. Before those matches on "Collision", Miro hadn't stepped in the ring since last year's AEW All Out pay-per-view, where he, Sting, and Darby Allin defeated the current AEW Trios Champions, The House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews).