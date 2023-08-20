Recent WWE Signing Makes Debut Against Joe Coffey At Live Event

Andrzej Hughes-Murray made his in-ring debut on August 19 during a WWE Live "NXT" show in Tampa, Florida. According to WrestleTalk, Hughes-Murray ended up losing his debut match against Gallus member Joe Coffey.

Hughes-Murray signed with WWE back in June, as part of WWE's Performance Center's spring 2023 rookie class. Before WWE, he was a former Oregon State college football player and in 2022, he signed with the NFL's Los Angeles Rams as an undrafted free agent. Other signees in the WWE spring rookie class include former University of North Florida basketball player Ezekiel Balogun, former Iowa State University track & field star Vlad Pavlenko, former University of Wisconsin tight end Coy Wanner, and Alex Gray, who was a former track & field star from Texas Southern University.

Coffey, on the other hand, wrestled his last televised "NXT" match on the August 15 episode and it ended in a no-contest. The match was against former "NXT U.K." Champion Tyler Bate. The other members of the Gallus stable, Wolfgang and Mark Coffey are former "NXT" Tag Team champions and lost the titles last month to The Family (Channing Lorenzo and Tony D'Angelo) at The Great American Bash event.

It was also noted in the report that during Saturday night's show, both "NXT" Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton and the "NXT" Champion Carmelo Hayes were in action. Stratton successfully defended her title against Valentina Feroz, while Hayes retained his title against Schism leader Joe Gacy. Schism member Ava Raine was also in action against Ivy Nile — the match marked Raine's in-ring singles debut.