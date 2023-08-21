WWE's LA Knight Says The Miz Has A 'More Similar Presentation' To AEW's MJF Than To Him

Ever since LA Knight's rise in WWE, he has begun being compared to other people in the business, most commonly The Rock. However, another name that has cropped up is his current rival, The Miz, but Knight believes that the "A-Lister" is more similar to another wrestler.

"That's another guy I've seen people make comparisons to [Miz] and I've never really gotten," he admitted to Daily Star. "At least with MJF, I can see those two being a little bit closer [because] they have a more similar presentation. But as far as me and him go, I don't know. Right now it's a feeling-out process and I would say it was a helluva first feeling-out process."

Miz and MJF have also been compared to each other by fans, largely because they have similar looks with their suits and the fact they get a lot of microphone time. During MJF's feud against CM Punk, The Miz was someone who got name-dropped by the former WWE Superstar, which only increased the number of comparisons that were made between them.

Despite the fact they're technically on different brands, that hasn't stopped WWE from pushing them against each other. Ever since Knight won the Slim Jim Battle Royal they have had issues, with Miz recently costing Knight a chance to become the number one contender to the United States Championship.

A match between them seems to be likely for the future, and it has been reported that the two could end up colliding at the WWE Payback premium live event, but Knight has his targets set elsewhere.

"I'm honestly looking at all the gold. I got in this to be the best. I got in this to be recognized as the best and the only way you can do that is to be a champion," he said. "For me, it's looking at the top of that."