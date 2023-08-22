Kevin Owens Officially Returns To WWE Raw After Injury-Related Absence

One-half of the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions, Kevin Owens, made his return to "WWE Raw" Monday night following a hiatus due to injury. His tag team partner, Sami Zayn, opened the show from Quebec, the home province of both stars, to a massive crowd reaction. Zayn's homecoming was cut short by The Judgment Day, who surrounded the ring, before Zayn brought out a returning Owens to huge cheers.

Owens stormed down the ramp and stomped on Dominik Mysterio before throwing Finn Balor into the barricade and delivering a Stunner to Damian Preist. As the Judgment Day regrouped outside of the ring, Owens got on the mic and delivered a challenge to "any two" of the stable, saying it had been "far too long" since he had a match on"'Raw."

Owens unofficially returned to action on Friday in a dark match following "WWE SmackDown," teaming with Zayn to take on Imperium. Owens had been out of action with a legitimate injury since July, when he was written off TV via a Judgment Day attack. It was previously reported he had been working with a fractured rib "for a while" and needed rest before his return to Monday nights.