Booker T Says He Can See LA Knight Dethroning GUNTHER For WWE Intercontinental Title

A two-time WWE Hall of Famer has fantasy booked the next major opponent for Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, pitting "The Ring General" against a massively popular superstar who he said has "zeal." Speaking on "The Hall of Fame," "NXT" commentator Booker T agreed with his co-host that GUNTHER needs a great storyline when it comes to his next major challenger.

Booker T said he doesn't believe that person is Austin Theory, who recently lost his United States Championship to Rey Mysterio when the star's name was brought on the podcast. Theory recently beat Knight in a number one contender's match for a future U.S. title shot on last week's episode of "SmackDown."

"He's cooled off big time, man," Booker T said about Theory. "And, sometimes, man, you gotta know how to switch gears. Sometimes you can go out there and run that same shtick every week, every week, every week and people get ... I wouldn't say 'phased out,' but they can tune in to somebody else who's actually giving them that something that they're looking for, and right now, L.A. Knight is giving them that feeling that they want."