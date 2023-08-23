LA Knight Discusses What It Felt Like Not Being On The Last WWE WrestleMania Card

Fans were surprised this year when LA Knight was left off both nights of WrestleMania 39, despite rumors that the company had ideas for him to be involved. It's something that left fans surprised, and Knight himself admitted to "Daily Mail" that it was a big letdown for him personally.

"There are a couple of ways to look at it. People will think he's only active on the roster since October, WrestleMania is in April, there are a lot of people in that spot who wouldn't have been at WrestleMania," he said. "But there's a big difference there, and not to toot my own horn, but toot toot! Yeah."

Knight's popularity was beginning to rise within WWE at that time, and he admitted that he had some momentum in the build to WrestleMania. However, he was also aware that there was nothing more he could have done, and the focus simply had to be on continuing to do what he was doing.

"At the same time I can understand that the thought might be that the reactions are fluke," he said. "This isn't going to last, maybe this is, it's been three or four weeks and maybe it's a flash in the pan, flavor of the month, it's going to go away, and here we are months and months later – more than half a year – and it's only picked up in pitch."

The "WWE SmackDown" star has continued to be one of the most popular members of the WWE roster despite not being placed on the biggest shows of the year, with fans continuing to showcase support for him. Knight was part of the SummerSlam event most recently, winning the Slim Jim battle royal, and Slim Jim was reportedly ecstatic with Knight's involvement.