DDP Shares The Advice He Gave To WWE Superstar LA Knight

As LA Knight's stock continues to surge, Diamond Dallas Page details the encouraging words he gave to the WWE star earlier this year. Despite some initial concerns over his age, Knight has become one of WWE's most popular acts.

During Saturday's WWE premium live event, Knight won the first-ever WWE SummerSlam Battle Royal. With Knight now seemingly in the midst of a push, Page shared his take on the 40-year-old WWE Superstar, whom he saw recently during WrestleMania 39 weekend.

"That guy, he ain't too old for nothing," Page told the "Insight With Chris Van Vliet" podcast. "He is at the right time at the right place, and I pray for him that [WWE] see it because he deserves it. I remember walking up to him, I wanna say it was Mania this year, and I said, 'Dude, I just want you to know, I personally love what you're doing and watching you from NXT coming up,' and him working with Bronson [Reed], who's one of my boys, he's worked out in that gym with me 50 times. I was like, 'I love what you're doing.'

"I said the same thing to Sami [Zayn], that, 'It's your time dude. People are gonna get with you, it's gonna get bigger and bigger,' and it did. Both of those guys are top guys to me, but they are top of the top with that [notion] of just give them that little push and they both will deliver."

Following his win at WWE SummerSlam, Knight made a special appearance on "WWE Raw," where he was confronted by two-time Grand Slam Champion The Miz. During their meeting in the ring, the two traded fiery words in a heated promo, which led to Knight laying out The Miz with the BFT.

