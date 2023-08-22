Bully Ray Comments On The Possibility Of Edge Jumping From WWE To AEW

Edge competed in his final match on his current WWE contract last Friday night on "SmackDown," defeating Sheamus in a TV classic in front of his hometown fans in Toronto, Canada. The 49-year-old addressed the audience after the victory and admitted his future was uncertain, before confirming the following day that his deal with the sports entertainment juggernaut expires in September.

The discourse online has since shifted to Edge potentially making the jump to AEW to join long-time friend and tag team partner Christian, who is currently a main event talent with the promotion. On a recent episode of "Busted Open," former rival Bully Ray admitted that while Edge may have the financial incentive to sign with the rival company, he may be loyal to WWE — the only major promotion he's worked in pro wrestling.

"If this is Edge's last match in WWE, if his contract is expiring, if he is done ... do you think Tony [Khan] has the money to lure Edge over to AEW? Without a doubt," he said. "There could be one hell of a bidding war. I would be really shocked if a homegrown WWE talent in Edge ... WWE is not just letting this guy go. So many people are begging this guy to make the jump over to AEW. Personally, I don't think that's the right fit ... I think Edge is one of those guys that should be a WWE lifer."

Edge made his WWE debut well over two decades ago and returned in 2020 after a nine-year absence, continuing to cement his legacy as one of their most reliable stars. However, the likes of Paul Wight (f.k.a The Big Show) and Mark Henry were both long-tenured WWE talent who have now made the move to AEW in backstage roles, as pointed out by Bully Ray.

