Former WWE Star Damien Sandow Comments On Growing Popularity Of LA Knight

The WWE Universe is behind LA Knight at the moment, but the company has yet to give him a mega push. However, former WWE Superstar Aron Stevens, who went by the name Damien Sandow, hopes that the powers that be allow Knight to grab the proverbial brass ring.

"I want to see him succeed," he told "The Wrestling Perspective" podcast. "LA Knight is in a position where he is being highlighted, and I hope they listen to the fans. Because, ultimately, the fans are the ultimate arbiter of what is good and what is not good. They are the boss, ultimately."

According to Stevens, Knight is also a perfect example of a wrestler who's been able to get over by connecting with the fans. He doesn't need to perform extravagant moves to get over, and this is why he gets loud reactions for performing even the simplest maneuvers.

"If you can just connect with a person... It's the journey there and they're going to remember you more," he added.

While Knight has gotten over with many fans, he's received his fair share of criticism as well. The WWE Superstar's character has drawn comparisons to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, so his naysayers have questioned his originality. Kevin Nash claimed that he thought Knight's character was a rib when he first saw him. Knight has since commented on those comparisons, stating that he's the one and only LA Knight.

