WWE Hall Of Famer Hulk Hogan Describes 'Vicious Cycle' Of Prescription Pill Addiction

During a recent interview with "Muscle and Health," WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan opened up about a prescription pill addiction he battled after undergoing numerous surgeries.

"I had doctors writing me prescription after prescription, and all of a sudden, it became a vicious cycle," Hogan said. "I was hitting the pain pills hard because I'd had to endure twenty-five procedures, including ten to my back, facial operations from being kicked, knee and hip replacements and abdominal and shoulder surgeries."

"There was a period of time, about five or six years ago, where I was in crazy pain to the extent I couldn't even function," Hogan stated. "When you have back surgery, it takes a good year for your body to recover, yet they were cutting on me every four months. I needed pain meds at that stage, that's for sure. But once things started to wind down, they continued giving me the same meds. It got to a point where I'd recovered from the tenth back surgery, and the pharmacy would call me and say, 'Your prescription's ready,' and like a dog chasing a bone, I'd go pick it up."