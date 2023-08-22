Rhea Ripley On WWE Raw Performance: 'This Is What DOMINANCE Looks Like'

Rhea Ripley continued her reign of terror over the "WWE Raw" women's division this week with a quick and decisive victory over Candice LeRae, forcing the veteran to submit in just over a minute. That's something that the Judgment Day star was quick to celebrate on social media, alerting everyone to her performance. "This is what DOMINANCE looks like. This is MY show! Welcome to Monday night MAMI! Stay mad you incompetent marks," Ripley tweeted.

This is what DOMINANCE looks like.

This is MY show! Welcome to Monday night MAMI! 😈⚖️ Stay mad you incompetent marks. pic.twitter.com/sOrG51QwZv — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) August 22, 2023

The victory followed on from the quick work she made of Indi Hartwell last week, with Ripley remaining undefeated in singles action ever since she became champion at WrestleMania 39. Since then she has dominated everyone in her sight, on every single brand whether male or female, which has helped to develop her character. However, Ripley's dominance is set to be truly tested moving forward due to Raquel Rodriguez now being medically cleared.

The former "WWE NXT" Women's Champion revealed that she no longer needs her crutches this week during a brawl. It appeared that the Women's World Champion might have met her match, as Rodriguez got the best of Ripley in their exchange, sending her back up the ramp alongside Dominik Mysterio. A match between the two women was then made official for the upcoming Payback event for the WWE Women's World Championship, providing Rodriguez with the opportunity to gain revenge for the recent injury that Ripley caused her. But will "Mami's" dominant run be able to continue, or will she finally be toppled?