Rhea Ripley Set To Defend Women's World Title Against Raquel Rodriguez At WWE Payback

Rhea Ripley made short work of Candice LeRae on "WWE Raw," but it was the challenge issued after Ripley's submission victory that set up the champion for the Payback event a week from Saturday. Raquel Rodriguez, who had been trying to get medically cleared for weeks due to a storyline knee injury she suffered at the hands of Ripley before SummerSlam, came out after the match with a crutch, seemingly nursing said injury.

Ripley and Dominik Mysterio mocked Rodriguez and her injury, but Rodriguez threw her crutch at the WWE Women's World Champion and battered her in the ring before Ripley made her escape up the ramp with Mysterio. Rodrigez got on the mic and announced she had been medically cleared, as of Monday. She told Ripley "not to worry," she had already spoken to Adam Pearce, and the match between herself and Ripely for the championship will take place on September 2 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Ripley had voiced displeasure with being left off the SummerSlam card, reportedly due to time constraints which also saw Becky Lynch versus Trish Stratus being held weeks later, where the match with Rodriguez was rumored to be taking place. Ripley has held the championship since defeating Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39.