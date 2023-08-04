Rhea Ripley Seemingly Takes Issue With Being Left Off WWE SummerSlam

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley seems to be unhappy with being left out of one of WWE's biggest premium live events — SummerSlam. Ripley took to social media to express her disappointment.

"*SummerSlam media appearance look* for reasons we all know of," she wrote along with a tweet from WWE Public Relations about her Instyle article.

*SummerSlam media appearance look* for reasons we all know of. https://t.co/STnRbSrzRs — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) August 3, 2023

Ripley also shared the below GIF of actress Sarah Paulson from the television anthology series, "American Horror Story: Hotel."

Ripley's rumored match against Raquel Rodriquez at SummerSlam is said to be "up in the air." While there is a possibility it's added to the card last minute, there are reportedly time constraints that could hinder it from happening. Time constraints are also said to be the reason behind Becky Lynch not being on the card either. "The Man's" match against WWE Hall of Trish Stratus is set for the August 14 edition of "WWE Raw" instead of SummerSlam.

The last time that Ripley defended the Women's World Championship on WWE TV was on the July 3 edition of "Raw," where she retained the title against Natalya. Ripley has been the champion since defeating Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 on April 1.

There will still be a women's title match at SummerSlam, as Asuka is set to defend the WWE Women's Championship against both Flair and Bianca Belair. The other women's match on the card will see former tag team partners Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey face each other in an MMA Rules match.