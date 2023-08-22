How To Watch AEW All In At Select Joe Hand Promotions Establishments

All In is set to be the biggest event in AEW history, with over 80,000 tickets distributed. For fans that want to watch the event surrounded by fellow fans, but can't make the trip across the Atlantic, Joe Hand Promotions will be providing a party atmosphere at over 80 locations in the United States. JHP will be working with Buffalo Wild Wings and Dave & Busters, with both popular restaurants playing host to the event across the country on August 28. Joe Hand Promotions has handled similar events in the past, most recently partnering with AEW to present Double or Nothing in theater chains like Regal and AMC last May. All In will also be available on traditional pay-per-view as well as Bleacher Report Live. International fans will be able to watch All In on Fite TV.

As it stands the show is set to be headlined by AEW World Champion MJF defending his title against new friend Adam Cole, while The Young Bucks will challenge AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR. AEW President Tony Khan has promised that there will be changes to the All In card, due to real-world issues, but that those two matches will be unaffected by the changes.

According to Khan in Tuesday's media call, the event has already brought in a reported $10 million in revenue so far, bringing it near WWE WrestleMania 32 as the biggest professional wrestling event in history, not counting the mandatory attendance WCW/NJPW event that took place in North Korea.