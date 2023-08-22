Paul Wight Discusses What It Takes To Pull Off A 'Massive Show' Like AEW All In

Even with WWE often running stadium shows for WrestleMania, SummerSlam, and the Royal Rumble, it's not every day wrestlers work in front of crowds higher than 50,000. As such, it makes AEW All In London at Wembley Stadium this Sunday, in front of over 80,000 people, a unique situation, even for people who have worked on shows of this magnitude, like Paul Wight.

Speaking with DAZN Wrestling to promote the big event, Wight discussed the massiveness of All In, and how some in AEW may not yet realize just how big this show is.

"I know what it means, I think some of the other guys who have worked bigger shows like this know what it means," Wight said. "I think some of our younger talent haven't comprehended it yet, because they haven't worked in front of a crowd like this.

"A lot of them haven't worked in front of a hot UK crowd, and I haven't even worked in front of a UK crowd this big. So this is going to be a moment in time, I think, for all of the crew at AEW, and I think the U.K. fans as well. That's what's so incredible about this, is this is a moment in time."