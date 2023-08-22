Paul Wight Discusses What It Takes To Pull Off A 'Massive Show' Like AEW All In
Even with WWE often running stadium shows for WrestleMania, SummerSlam, and the Royal Rumble, it's not every day wrestlers work in front of crowds higher than 50,000. As such, it makes AEW All In London at Wembley Stadium this Sunday, in front of over 80,000 people, a unique situation, even for people who have worked on shows of this magnitude, like Paul Wight.
Speaking with DAZN Wrestling to promote the big event, Wight discussed the massiveness of All In, and how some in AEW may not yet realize just how big this show is.
"I know what it means, I think some of the other guys who have worked bigger shows like this know what it means," Wight said. "I think some of our younger talent haven't comprehended it yet, because they haven't worked in front of a crowd like this.
"A lot of them haven't worked in front of a hot UK crowd, and I haven't even worked in front of a UK crowd this big. So this is going to be a moment in time, I think, for all of the crew at AEW, and I think the U.K. fans as well. That's what's so incredible about this, is this is a moment in time."
Paul Wight Was Adamant AEW Run In The U.K.
Wight, who signed with AEW back in early 2021, also talked about how one of the things he was looking to do with AEW was running a show in the U.K. But even Wight remains stunned that AEW President Tony Khan chose to aim for Wembley Stadium, and not a smaller venue, like Wight would've gone for.
"When I had my first meeting with Tony Khan, I was very adamant about, 'We need to get to the U.K.,'" Wight said. "It's good for our talent to work in front of those fans, to experience that environment. It really helps you understand your character.
"And I know that sounds weird, but ... I've always found I make monumental leaps in my career, in my character, and my understanding of the industry working over here in the U.K. That being said, my ambition was, 'Yeah, if we get a great show ... at 02 Arena, that'll be amazing. If we could fill that place up, it would rock. It would be great.' Now we go to Wembley. Like, wow!"
