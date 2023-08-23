Will Ospreay Reveals Why He Wasn't Part Of Original 2018 All In, Clarifies AEW Status

On Sunday in London, England, All Elite Wrestling will be holding the biggest event in its history, All In, and Will Ospreay won't be missing the show this time. The New Japan Pro-Wrestling star is set to face Chris Jericho at Wembley Stadium.

The inaugural All In event took place in September 2018 and because of how well the event did (it's considered one of the most successful independent wrestling pay-per-views), it became the reason why AEW was created. Ospreay took to social media to reveal why he wasn't part of the first show: he wasn't asked. Even former AEW Executive Vice President and current WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes was confused why Ospreay wasn't at the event.

"True story. Cody asked months after the first one 'why wasn't you on All In' My reply was 'you didn't ask' Essentially they forgot to message me to be part of their history. Took long enough but finally part of All In at Wembley Stadium...And I'm not All Elite...I'm Above It," tweeted Ospreay.

Ospreay made his return to AEW during last Wednesday's episode of "Dynamite" and attacked Jericho, on behalf of Don Callis. Before that, the IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion was last in AEW in June for the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view. It was at that event that he won the title he now carries by defeating Kenny Omega.

Ospreay's United Empire stablemates, Aussie Open will also be part of the show on Sunday, they are going to be defending the Ring of Honor World Tag Team Titles against Adam Cole and AEW World Champion MJF during the "Zero Hour" pre-show.