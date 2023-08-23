Raquel Rodriguez Makes Surprise Appearance On WWE NXT Heatwave, Attacks Rhea Ripley

Raquel Rodriguez made her presence known at "WWE NXT: Heatwave" on Tuesday, attacking WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley, who was teaming with "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio in mixed tag team action against Dragon Lee and Lyra Valkyria. Rodriguez ran down to ringside during the match to attack Ripely, who had the upper hand over Valkyria at that point in the bout, causing a distraction, allowing Lee to drop Mysterio in the middle of the ring and pin him for the victory.

It's the second time the challenger got the upper hand on the champion within 24 hours. Rodriguez announced on Monday during "Raw" she's medically cleared for competition after suffering a storyline knee injury at the hands of Ripley. After tricking Ripley into believing she was still injured, then beating her down, Rodgriguez challenged her to a match for the title at WWE's next premium live event, Payback, on September 2 at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

It had been rumored Rhipley versus Rodgrieuz would be held at SummerSlam at the beginning of August, but reports indicate that match was cut for time.