Tony Khan On What He Believes Is The Best Story AEW Has Ever Told

Tony Khan has a big weekend ahead of him with All In this Sunday in London, England, at Wembley Stadium. The AEW President spoke about a number of topics during the latest media call, including what he believes is the "best" story AEW has ever told.

"And there was, of course, MJF on the original All In. We also, as we approached this card, absolutely took that into consideration, but really I felt like MJF-Adam Cole is one of the best stories we've ever told — maybe the best story we've ever told on television," said Khan. "And people are very, very excited about it. People want to know what's coming next with Adam Cole and MJF."

Adam Cole and MJF have been in a "summer bromance" that started because of the Blind Tag Team Eliminator tournament. Before that, the two weren't exactly friends. Cole and MJF were announced as the first tag team and later would go on to win the tournament and get a chance to face AEW Tag Team Champions FTR on the July 29 episode of "AEW Collision." While they didn't win the titles, the loss didn't seem to ruin their friendship.

For weeks now, fans have witnessed some hilarious skits between the two, including a recent one where they went to Outback Steakhouse to get ready for their ROH Tag Team titles match against the champions, Aussie Open.

The Tag Team title match will take place on the zero hour portion of All In, and in the main event, MJF will defend his AEW World Championship against Cole. Time will tell what will happen next between them after the pay-per-view.