Britt Baker Was Surprised By Negative Reaction To AEW Dynamite Match Vs. Taya Valkyrie

Britt Baker and Taya Valkyrie received a ton of flak for their match on "AEW Dynamite" last month, specifically for the number of botched spots and uncoordinated sequences. Besides online fans, even Bully Ray was left scratching his head while watching the match, going as far as to imply that the two "were trying to get their s–t in" instead of "working for the best interests of the match."

In a recent interview with "DAZN," Baker revealed she was "really surprised" by the criticism, especially since she's admittedly "had worse matches on AEW live TV" that wasn't scrutinized as much.

"I think a lot of it came from people that just don't like me on social media," Baker speculated. "I feel bad that Taya kind of got dragged into it. I've seen I think probably every week since then [that] there [have] been missed timing, communications, and spots on every wrestling show — no one else quite got that much blowback.

"And that's fine but these social media trolls need to realize who they're dealing with. I'm the D.M.D. I'm the face of the division for a reason. You're just gonna motivate me to be even bigger and better."

Baker reiterated earlier comments that wrestlers don't deserve to be bullied by online trolls, and the ones that do are typically criticized for no fault of their own.

"Something is always your fault and you may not have anything to do with it but because they don't like you, they automatically assume it's your fault. It's so frustrating because you want to shout from the mountain tops, 'Hey, this is the real story and now you guys can line up and apologize to me'. But you also have to think about what's best for business. It takes a lot of patience and a lot of self-control."