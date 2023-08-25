Billy Corgan Reveals What He's Most Proud Of After Acquiring The NWA

The National Wrestling Alliance will celebrate its 75th anniversary with a two-night pay-per-view event this weekend in St. Louis. At the same time, it has been six years since Billy Corgan bought the company. During a recent interview with TV Insider, Corgan reflected on what he's most proud of at this point in his ownership.

"I'm most proud we put respect back on the name," Corgan said. "When I bought it, people thought it didn't make sense at all. I've had to navigate issues through that. People think it's an old-school throwback brand. I've said transparently that I'm trying to navigate this thing into the 21st century. Since I've taken over, you've also seen changes in the marketplace with TNA rewriting itself as Impact Wrestling, Jeanie Buss back with WOW (Women Of Wrestling), and Tony Khan entering with AEW. Plus, WWE sold for $9 billion."

Corgan continued, "A lot of shifting, but through it all you've seen the durability of pro wrestling as an entertainment offering in the digital era. It bodes well for everyone involved. I'm proud to stand there and weather different storms. There have been a lot of interesting things along the way. It's not always a Sunday walk in the park. It's a rough and tumble business, but it has been worth it. We have other good news coming any minute. So, I feel like I've done what I set out to do. I've passed the point of just survival, which was the biggest hurdle. Now we are at the point of questioning if we can hang in the upper tiers of the content game."

The Smashing Pumpkins frontman also joked that if they could survive the COVID-19 pandemic and "certain talents," then the brand could survive basically anything.